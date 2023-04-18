Parents in Lewes are being encouraged to use a council car-park to drop off their children for school in order to create a safer environment for pupils.

Priory School Lewes is aiming to create a safer school street for children and is asking parents to to use the car park at the beginning of the road, instead of driving up to the school entrance and dropping pupils there.

On the last week of term before the Easter holidays, the school ran a trail of the scheme, closing its vehicle entrance to all except those who must arrive by car, while the LDC suspended car parking restrictions.

The successful results of the trial mean the school will implement the scheme permanently.

Headteacher Jon Curtis-Brignell said: “I would like to thank all of our families who supported the trial, which has led to safer, more pleasant and less polluted walking conditions at peak school entry and exit times.

“On the return to school after Easter, our entrance roundabout and car park will continue to be closed to students arriving by car other than those with mobility difficulties or by special arrangement, and we continue to encourage students to walk, cycle, or use public transport for their journeys to and from school.”

Between the hours of 8am and 8.30am and 3pm and 3.30pm, hundreds of school children walk (or cycle) down Mountfield Road.

Because of the very narrow pavements, the school says many of those children end up walking in the road. The area is busy even without school drop-offs and pick-ups, with traffic including people driving to the Leisure Centre, and College.

This means the large majority of schoolchildren who walk or cycle have had to dodge cars and face serious air pollution.

East Sussex County councillor Wendy Maples said: “It was great getting thumbs up from children and parents. I hope that the positive example set by the majority of children walking, cycling and taking the bus to school will eventually convince everyone else.