Plans have been submitted for the redevelopment of a former bus station in Lewes.

The Generator Group, the owners of the former station, submitted plans to the South Downs National Park Authority to build 35 residential dwellings, including three houses and 32 flats, as well as 198m2 of commercial floorspace at the Eastgate Street site.

The consultation period for the plans – which also include access alterations, landscaping and parking – has now opened and people can now submit their comments on the new proposals until August 17 via the National Park’s online planning portal.

Kelly Porter, the major projects lead for the group, said: “The formal consultation period is a chance for people to have their say on these proposals.

(credit: Generator Group)

“It’s really important that people comment on the application via the National Park Authority’s public access system, rather than via online petitions, other websites or comments on social media as there’s no guarantee we will receive their comments.”

The site was originally a popular bus stop until September 2022, when the East Sussex County Council received notice from the Generator Group that the council’s license to use Lewes Bus Station would come to an end.

In response, the council has introduced of number of temporary bus stops in the town, which has angered shop owners who claim lead to a drop in business.

East Sussex County Council told SussexWorld it was the responsibility of the Generator Group to identify an alternative site.