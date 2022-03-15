East Sussex woman produces YouTube videos showing what Eastbourne and Seaford looked like in 1924

A woman from East Sussex has created slide shows of the changing scenery in Eastbourne and Seaford during the last 98 years.

The original postcards are currently housed in the Seaford Museum.

Diana made a slideshow photos, taken by herself, of Splash Point on Seaford Beach between 2008 and 2021, to show the archaeological change in a comparatively short time.

Diana said: "As you'll see some places have changed dramatically, whilst others hardly at all. East Blatchington has hardly changed at all apart from the road surface, lamp posts and motor vehicles."

She said: "The cliffs at Seaford are quite different now. The cliffs were whole in 1924, but by the 1940s an arch had formed. It was still there in the 1960s, but had gone by the 1980s."

