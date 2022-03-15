East Sussex woman produces YouTube videos showing what Eastbourne and Seaford looked like in 1924

A woman from East Sussex has created slide shows of the changing scenery in Eastbourne and Seaford during the last 98 years.

By Frankie Elliott
Tuesday, 15th March 2022, 2:44 pm

A woman from East Sussex has created slide shows of the changing scenery in Eastbourne and Seaford during the last 98 years.

Diana Hitchin, first made a slideshow of scanned postcards Seaford, Eastbourne and the surrounding areas – all taken in 1924.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

The original postcards are currently housed in the Seaford Museum.

Diana made a slideshow photos, taken by herself, of Splash Point on Seaford Beach between 2008 and 2021, to show the archaeological change in a comparatively short time.

Diana said: "As you'll see some places have changed dramatically, whilst others hardly at all. East Blatchington has hardly changed at all apart from the road surface, lamp posts and motor vehicles."

Diana also made a slideshow photos, taken by herself, of Splash Point on Seaford Beach between 2008 and 2021, to show the archaeological change in a comparatively short time.

She said: "The cliffs at Seaford are quite different now. The cliffs were whole in 1924, but by the 1940s an arch had formed. It was still there in the 1960s, but had gone by the 1980s."

READ MORE:

Diana Hitchin, first made a slideshow of scanned postcards Seaford, Eastbourne and the surrounding areas – all taken in 1924.

Talland Parade Scaffolding: Lewes MP claims breakthrough has been made in removing the Seaford structure

Seaford Town Council sends it condolences following the passing of the Plastic Free leader Claire Sumner

Ukraine: Lewes MP Maria Caulfield gives update on the UK's refugee process

SeafordYouTube