Seaford Town Council sends it condolences following the passing of the Plastic Free leader Claire Sumner

Seaford Town Council said it was deeply saddened to hear about the passing of Plastic Free Seaford leader, Claire Sumners.

Claire Sumners, a key figure in helping Seaford achieve plastic free status in 2020, died last week after a short battle with cancer.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Councillor Rodney Reed, the Mayor of Seaford, said: "From my first meeting with Claire I was impressed by her energy, drive and determination. I was pleased to represent the Town Council on the Steering Group of Plastic Free Seaford and it was there that I began to see more of Claire’s vision not just for the environment of Seaford but for the planet.

Claire Sumners, a key figure in helping Seaford achieve plastic free status in 2020, died last week after a short battle with cancer.

"Claire understood that lots of small actions do make a real difference. I volunteered in some beach cleans and it took some very bad weather to stop Claire leading a beach clean. Claire has shown us to way to go forward and we secure her legacy by pressing ahead with her work.”

Having organised the Plastic Free Seaford group in 2019, Claire was instrumental in tackling the town's single-use plastic problem, helping the town council with its own Single Use Plastics Policy.

She was also an advocate of Surfers Against Sewage – a marine conservation charity working with communities to protect oceans, waves, beaches and marine life – of which she was appointed the Seaford lead.

The Town Council said it wants to make sure to honour Claire’s legacy and ensure that all her efforts will not be in vain. The Council said it will be looking at suitable steps it can take to make this happen.