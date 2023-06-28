NationalWorldTV
Eastbourne businesses take part in tennis tournament to raise money for local hospice

A number of Eastbourne businesses have taken part in a town centre tennis competition in a bid to raise money for a local hospice.
Jacob Panons
By Jacob Panons
Published 28th Jun 2023, 16:20 BST
Updated 28th Jun 2023, 16:23 BST

Top professional players are currently battling it out to be crowned the Rothesay International Tournament champion, however, the action is not only taking place on the grass courts of Devonshire Park.

Eastbourne BID invited local businesses to take part in the Town Centre Grand Slam on Monday, June 26, at Terminus Road’s Bankers Corner to raise money for St Wilfrid’s Hospice.

Stephen Holt, CEO of Your Eastbourne BID, said: “Thanks to all the businesses and individuals who took part. We wanted to bring tennis to the town centre and celebrate the international tournament – and we did that! The tournament will return next year!”

Local business teams battle it out in the town centre charity fundraiser tennis tournament. Picture from Your Eastbourne BIDLocal business teams battle it out in the town centre charity fundraiser tennis tournament. Picture from Your Eastbourne BID
Complete Financial Wannabes from Complete Financial Planning won the tournament.

St Wilfrid’s Hospice provides end of life care for people in Eastbourne, Seaford, Hailsham, Uckfield and Heathfield.

