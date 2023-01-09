Eastbourne care home donates year’s worth of fundraising to local dementia charity

A care home in Eastbourne has donated a year’s worth of fundraising to a local dementia charity.

Beechwood Grove Care Home presenting the cheque to EDAA. L-R: David Edwards (EDAA Charity Coordinator), Stephen Lloyd (EDAA Trustee), Patty Meredith (Beechwood Grove Resident), Corrie Paxton (Beechwood Grove Resident), Joan Seagrove (Beechwood Grove Resident), Iain Attwood (Beechwood Grove Head of Hospitality), Mary Corin (Beechwood Grove Resident). Picture from Andy Butler

Beechwood Grove Care Home in East Dean Road has given Eastbourne Dementia Action Alliance (EDAA) £1,640.

Activities including coffee mornings, a sponsored ‘tour’ of Eastbourne on exercise bikes and a raffle at the Heathfield Show raised more than £800 for the charity. Beechwood Grove said its parent company, Oakland Care, matched the amount raised to bring the total up to £1,640.

Head of hospitality at Beechwood Grove Iain Attwood said: “It has given us great pleasure to be able to raise this money for such a worthwhile local cause. We have a number of residents living with dementia so this is an issue that’s very dear to us and we’d like to thank everyone who helped us to reach this amount.”

EDAA trustee and former MP Stephen Lloyd added: “We have enjoyed getting to know the staff at Beechwood Grove who have always made us feel welcome whenever we have visited the home. We can’t thank them enough for their support. Beechwood Grove has also signed up to the Eastbourne Dementia Inclusive Community Charter, so we can look forward to continuing our relationship for some time to come.”

The cheque was presented by resident Joan Seagrave, who chose the charity in memory of her husband.

She said: “Ron lived with dementia for many years and that’s how we came to live at Beechwood Grove.

"I’m thrilled we’ve raised so much for the EDAA. Their work is so important to help people living with the condition, and to encourage understanding in the community.”

