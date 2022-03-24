Teresa Crofts, who has been volunteering at Eastbourne DGH for almost 16 years and who previously worked at the Trust, has turned 90. Teresa volunteers in the main reception area two days a week. Pictured here are reception and volunteering teams with Teresa and Lorraine Mason, assistant director of HR. SUS-220324-114823001

Eastbourne community news round up for March - in pictures

From beach litter picks and seeds initiatives to meals out and a knitting appeal - here is a picture round up of the community news which was printed in the Eastbourne Herald in the month of March.

By Julia Northcott
Thursday, 24th March 2022, 12:19 pm

If you have similar news you would like to share with us, send an email to [email protected] preferably with a photograph of the event and a few words, as well as the total raised if it is for charity.

1.

Eastbourne United Nations Association and Eastbourne Bangladeshi Welfare Association held an event for International Mother Language Day at Community Wise in Ocklynge Road on Sunday, February 27. Many local groups and individuals supported this event, which was very well attended. There was food, music, speeches, socialising and celebration. The Bengali Language Movement was formally recognised by the United Nations in 1999. SUS-220324-114752001

2.

Free vegetable seeds were available at The Hut in the Beacon Shopping Centre on Saturday March 5 between 10am and 2pm. This was a collaboration between Eastbourne mayor Pat Rodohan, Eastbourne Allotment and Gardens Society and Grow Eastbourne. Growers were encouraged to sign up to an email notification service to help grow their own food. SUS-220324-114813001

3.

Mortain Place care home in Eastbourne was full of animal mischief on Thursday, February 24 when Coco the rabbit came to visit. Residents enjoyed seeing new furry friend roaming around the lounge, giving out cuddles. SUS-220324-114803001

4.

Chairman Nick Goff chats to members, partners and wives at a recent Willingdon Probus Club lunch. For more information and how to contact the group, please visit willingdonprobusclub.org.uk SUS-220324-115245001

