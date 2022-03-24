Eastbourne community news round up for March - in pictures

If you have similar news you would like to share with us, send an email to [email protected] preferably with a photograph of the event and a few words, as well as the total raised if it is for charity.
1.
Eastbourne United Nations Association and Eastbourne Bangladeshi Welfare Association held an event for International Mother Language Day at Community Wise in Ocklynge Road on Sunday, February 27. Many local groups and individuals supported this event, which was very well attended. There was food, music, speeches, socialising and celebration. The Bengali Language Movement was formally recognised by the United Nations in 1999. SUS-220324-114752001
2.
Free vegetable seeds were available at The Hut in the Beacon Shopping Centre on Saturday March 5 between 10am and 2pm. This was a collaboration between Eastbourne mayor Pat Rodohan, Eastbourne Allotment and Gardens Society and Grow Eastbourne. Growers were encouraged to sign up to an email notification service to help grow their own food. SUS-220324-114813001
3.
Mortain Place care home in Eastbourne was full of animal mischief on Thursday, February 24 when Coco the rabbit came to visit. Residents enjoyed seeing new furry friend roaming around the lounge, giving out cuddles. SUS-220324-114803001
4.
Chairman Nick Goff chats to members, partners and wives at a recent Willingdon Probus Club lunch. For more information and how to contact the group, please visit willingdonprobusclub.org.uk SUS-220324-115245001