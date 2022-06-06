Eastbourne councillor awarded ‘platinum champion’ status for volunteer work

Helen Burton, who has been awarded the title, was also given a BEM in the Queen’s Birthday Honours list.

Councillor Burton said, “Volunteering changes lives for the better and addresses so many social issues. It’s at the heart of community activity and is good for the soul.

"If you want to volunteer do check out our website www.volunteersnetwork.co.uk where you will find a list of help needed locally.

Helen Burton. Picture from Mark Dimmock

“I still can’t believe the amazing judging panel headed by the Duchess of Cornwall chose me!”

The official Jubilee project was created to celebrate volunteers across the country who are making a difference.