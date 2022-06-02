Eastbourne councillor named in Queen's Birthday Honours list

Helen Burton has been awarded the accolade for services to the community in Eastbourne – particularly during the pandemic.

She said, “I was opening the post, which was mainly bills, when I found out so it was a huge shock.”

Councillor Burton’s work includes establishing the Pevensey and Westham Community Forest Garden and the Pevensey and Eastbourne volunteer programme.

In 2016 she also founded the Volunteers Network, a community interest company which opened a community hub in Eastbourne town centre, launched a community newspaper and created a discount card for local volunteers.

When talking about telling her family and friends the news Councillor Burton said, “Recipients are sworn to secrecy until the official announcement, but my dad has dementia and is rapidly declining, so telling him while he was able to understand was hugely important to me and a very special moment.

"It’s really exciting to be able to share it with everyone now.”

The former deputy mayor was also instrumental in campaigning to save the Pevensey library. She took over the management of Langney Community Centre and opened a community café in the venue.

Councillor Burton, who also set-up a telephone befriending service during the pandemic to ensure people in Eastbourne had access to a volunteer, spoke about how Volunteers Week is approaching.

She said, “The jubilee coincides with Volunteers Week and much of what I do is about inspiring others to get involved in volunteering and community life.

"Volunteering can be hugely rewarding in itself, but a special thank you from the Queen in the form of a medal is astonishing.”

During the pandemic Councillor Burton also provided a food delivery service and has taken steps to tackling food poverty in the area.