Eastbourne driver wins accolade at Parliamentary Taxi and Private Hire Awards

A driver from Eastbourne has won an accolade at the Parliamentary Taxi and Private Hire Awards for his contribution to the community.

Eastbourne and Willingdon MP Caroline Ansell nominated Don McPhee as he has been a prolific fundraiser in the town.

Mr McPhee, who has recently celebrated 10 years of fundraising, has raised more than £250,000 in total for charities ranging from Rockinghorse to Holding Space. He has also raised funds for local families and individuals in need.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Much of this work has been done alongside his daughter Abby, but he has also been strongly supported by his taxi operator Sussex Cars.

Don McPhee receiving his award

Mr McPhee said: “It was nice to be invited to the Houses of Parliament for a brilliant event. It was an amazing day to celebrate people who have done amazing things. I would like to thank Caroline for all the support she has given us over the last 10 years.

“Our drivers keep local people connected and independent and they are critically important to our visitor economy too. I will continue to champion their cause with the council.”

The awards ceremony, which was twice the size of last year's event, took place on June 6 at the Houses of Parliament.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mrs Ansell said: “I was so pleased Don came to parliament for the awards reception where his contribution was recognised by both the organisers and the Roads and Local Transport Minister Richard Holden, who presented the awards. I know many people across Eastbourne will recognise Don from his thirty years and more behind the wheel and also for his outstanding charity work for a host of good causes across our town.”

Don McPhee speaking with Roads Minister Richard Holden