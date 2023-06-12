NationalWorldTV
Two Sussex towns labelled as the sunniest places in the UK

Two towns in Sussex have been named the sunniest places in the UK following a recent study.
Jacob Panons
By Jacob Panons
Published 12th Jun 2023, 09:59 BST
Updated 12th Jun 2023, 10:03 BST

The research, carried out by Utility Bidder, has revealed the areas of the UK which experience the most and least rainfall and sunshine.

Hastings came top of the list with 1,914 hours of sunshine a year, and Eastbourne placed second with 1,892.

In the study, Burnley and Manchester were named the UK areas with the worst weather conditions.

St Leonards seafront pictured from Hastings pierSt Leonards seafront pictured from Hastings pier
St Leonards seafront pictured from Hastings pier

Manchester was named the greyest area in the UK, with the city experiencing an average of 1,265 hours of sunshine per year.

Burnley is also the UK area which experiences the most rainfall on average each year with 1,315mm, according to the research.

Back in March, Eastbourne, Hastings and Bognor Regis were ranked in a study by comparethemarket.com as three of the sunniest places to visit in the UK.

Eastbourne came in second behind Reading, Bognor came in fifth, and Hastings was sixth.

Eastbourne seafrontEastbourne seafront
Eastbourne seafront

