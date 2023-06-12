According to reports, the Red Devils are now accepting bids for the 23-year-old and Brighton are one of the clubs interested in signing the England international.

The Seagulls had apparently made enquires about Sancho last month, which were refused by United. However, the club’s change of stance has led Albion to believe the have a chance of securing the deal with a record-breaking bid.

Sancho arrived at Old Trafford from Borussia Dortmund for £73m in the summer of 2021 and has failed to live up to the hype surrounding him after four explosive years in Germany.

The tricky wide man has made 79 appearances for the Manchester side, scoring 12 goals, but has found himself out of favour with manager Erik ten Hag, starting just 26 of United’s mammoth 62-game season.

He was named in the first eleven for United’s FA Cup final defeat to rivals Manchester City on June 3 at Wembley, being substituted in the 78th minute for Wout Weghorst.

If Brighton were to sign Sancho, it would be the second time they broke their transfer fee record this summer, having already completed a £30m deal for Watford winger Joao Pedro.

The Sussex side have already been busy in the early stages of the summer transfer window, as they look set to sign James Milner and Mahmoud Dahoud on frees from Liverpool and Borussia Dortmund respectively.