An Eastbourne man has visited Buckingham Palace to receive an honour and to have a conversation with Princess Anne.

Martin Knapp, who was born in Eastbourne and attended St Mary's Junior School and Eastbourne Grammar School, was awarded a CBE in the 2022 New Year Honours List for his research on social care – although the official ceremony took place at the end of November.

Mr Knapp, who is a professor at the London School of Economics and Political Science (LSE), said: “I have been working in the field for a long time, social care for adults, for children. [I’m] looking at development work in the dementia field now.

"I am not a clinician, my background is in economics. I look more at policy in relation to dementia and mental illness, support for older people, autistic people, pretty much anybody who draws on social care support.”

Martin Knapp

Mr Knapp, who now lives in Canterbury, said he often visits Eastbourne to see family and friends.

He added: “It was great. The recognition is nice. The ceremony was nice, very pleasant, very efficient, very friendly and relaxed. Both my kids were there. It was fine, it was all very nice. It was very gratifying.”

Despite visiting Buckingham Palace in the past, Mr Knapp spoke about about being inside the historic site.

He said: “It is a place you see on TV and in the media all the time. You don’t normally get to go in, it is quite an austere place in some respects, but once you are inside it is very grand. It’s an occasion. They make you feel that it is special, which it is, but not to feel nervous. It is not over regimented, it’s obviously highly secure, but you don’t see that. It is very carefully done so it is a friendly atmosphere.”

Martin Knapp with his award

Mr Knapp said he also had a conversation with Princess Anne, who presented the honour.

The professor added: “She has done a lot to support carers and the recognition of family members who provide care, so she was happy to talk about that, and you have about a minute or two minutes of conversation and then she has to talk to the next person and talk about something completely different.”