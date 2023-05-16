Eastbourne firefighters to take part in 'Everest Stairmaster Challenge' for charity

The group is raising funds for The Firefighters Charity – which supports serving and retired members from the fire service - and Who Dares Cares -which supports the armed forces and blue light workers, including their families, who are suffering from PTSD .

The challenge will take place at the Eastbourne 999 show which will be on the Western Lawns on Saturday, June 3.

A spokesperson from East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said: “The aim is to complete the equivalent height of Mount Everest on the Stairmaster. To achieve this a team of firefighters will be taking turns to complete 20-minute shifts, the challenge is likely to take somewhere around 10-11 hours. Please help us to spread the word and come down to cheer the team on.”