Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Family favourite holiday parks up for sale
Tributes pour in for pregnant mum of two Frankie Jules-Hough
Vodafone to cut 11,000 jobs
UK unemployment rate increase - ONS
Royal Mail to be investigated over failed delivery targets
Pregnant mum of two dies following motorway collision

Eastbourne firefighters to take part in 'Everest Stairmaster Challenge' for charity

A team of firefighters from Eastbourne Fire Station are preparing to take part in the 'Everest Stairmaster Challenge' to help raise money for two charities.

Jacob Panons
By Jacob Panons
Published 16th May 2023, 13:03 BST
Updated 16th May 2023, 13:13 BST

The group is raising funds for The Firefighters Charity – which supports serving and retired members from the fire service - and Who Dares Cares -which supports the armed forces and blue light workers, including their families, who are suffering from PTSD.

The challenge will take place at the Eastbourne 999 show which will be on the Western Lawns on Saturday, June 3.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A spokesperson from East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said: “The aim is to complete the equivalent height of Mount Everest on the Stairmaster. To achieve this a team of firefighters will be taking turns to complete 20-minute shifts, the challenge is likely to take somewhere around 10-11 hours. Please help us to spread the word and come down to cheer the team on.”

Most Popular
Eastbourne Fire Station. Picture from Google Street MapsEastbourne Fire Station. Picture from Google Street Maps
Eastbourne Fire Station. Picture from Google Street Maps

READ THIS:

16 Wetherspoons pubs in Sussex ranked from best to worst according to Google reviews - including pubs in Horsham, Eastbourne and Worthing

Eastbourne park incident: Firefighters from Bexhill and Battle called to help 12-year-old stuck in a tree

‘It gave me a huge smile’: Eastbourne and Hailsham residents react to nude event announcement

Related topics:PTSD