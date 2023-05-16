Eastbourne firefighters to take part in 'Everest Stairmaster Challenge' for charity

The group is raising funds for The Firefighters Charity – which supports serving and retired members from the fire service - and Who Dares Cares -which supports the armed forces and blue light workers, including their families, who are suffering from PTSD.
The challenge will take place at the Eastbourne 999 show which will be on the Western Lawns on Saturday, June 3.
A spokesperson from East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said: “The aim is to complete the equivalent height of Mount Everest on the Stairmaster. To achieve this a team of firefighters will be taking turns to complete 20-minute shifts, the challenge is likely to take somewhere around 10-11 hours. Please help us to spread the word and come down to cheer the team on.”