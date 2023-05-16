‘It gave me a huge smile’: Eastbourne and Hailsham residents react to nude event announcement

Residents have taken to social media to share their reaction to the news that a nude event will be returning to Eastbourne and Hailsham this summer.

Under the Facebook post confirming the event would be returning several residents commented their thoughts.

The event sparked mixed reactions in 2022 and this year was no different.

Eastbourne seafront

Sue Stevens said: “Funny, we bring our children up and teach them that our ‘privates’ are just that. Private.” Raymond Newland Akerman also commented: “Modern exposure without getting arrested.” While Natalie McRobbie added: “Hardly a dignified event. Utterly revolting!”

However, there are residents who defended the event.

Tracy Newby said: “I saw it last year without realising it was on. It gave me a huge smile. Life's too serious and I say good on you!” While Rob Clarke commented: “If God approved of this, babies would be born naked. Oh wait.”

Organiser Keith Hillier-Palmer said: “I find it quite sad when people find it easy to condemn without really thinking through the subject of nudity. There are, according to British Naturism, seven million naturists in the UK who find the idea of enjoying activity without the encumbrance of clothing an appealing and liberating prospect.

Organiser Keith Hillier-Palmer

"Our laws thankfully do not adopt a moralising tone. Nudity is not of itself immoral, there are many other features of modern life that are, but it is unfair to stigmatise basic nudity as such.

“We may offend some people but all of us find different things offensive.”

He added: "To all those people who have responded negatively to the idea of the naked bike ride returning to the Cuckoo Trail, I say, why not give it a go yourself? Naturists come in all shapes and sizes - as does the general population. You will receive a warm welcome and, you never know, might enjoy it enough to return again and again. You may even regret you left it so long. At least come along and join those cheering us on on the 1st of July!”