Eastbourne given £140,000 for new accessible toilets

Eastbourne Borough Council had submitted a funding bid to the government which secured the money for the toilet at Langney Shopping Centre, the Congress Theatre and Sovereign Harbour Community Centre.

The ‘Changing Places’ toilets will provide more room than average-sized facilities, according to the council.

A ‘Changing Places’ toilet is for people who cannot use standard disabled facilities, with equipment such as hoists, curtains, adult-sized changing benches and space for carers.

Alan Shuttleworth.

Councillor Alan Shuttleworth, cabinet member for direct assistance services, said, “This funding announcement follows a great deal of work by a number of people and I’m thrilled that those efforts have paid off.

“I’ve been working with the Eastbourne Access Group and pay tribute to them for their relentless campaigning for improvements.

“It’s great news for people who live or shop in Langney, theatre goers and people living in and visiting the harbour area, especially for those with disabilities, parents with young children and babies, as well as the more elderly.

“The Langney scheme will provide accessible toilets at ground-level inside the centre, which have been desperately needed for a long time.”