Eastbourne hospice hosts eighth annual Starlight Stroll

The event, which was held by St Wilfrid’s Hospice on Saturday, September 10, is a time for people to come together in memory of their loved ones, many of whom were cared for by the hospice.

A spokesperson from the hospice said: “It was also an appropriate and fitting time for the community to pay their respects to Queen Elizabeth II.

“Walkers gathered in Treasure Island from 5pm, ready for a 6pm start. Once leaving they had the option of walking a four-mile route along the promenade to the Italian Gardens and back, or six miles which first took them up to the Sovereign Centre. The halfway point at the Italian Gardens gave walkers the chance to lay their personally decorated lanterns and take a moment to remember family and friends.

"There was also an opportunity to sign a book of condolences for the Queen. From Hollywell, participants retuned to The Beach Deck where they received their medals.”

Earlier in the afternoon the hospice held the Seahorse Stroll – a time for children and young people to come together to know that they are not alone in experiencing grief.

St Wilfrid’s offers one-to-one bereavement support to young people aged six-18 through The Seahorse Project, which is funded by Children in Need.

Development director Pam Russell said: “It is always tremendously moving to see the love expressed in the dedications and pictures on the lanterns.

"This year’s event was particularly poignant as it also gave an opportunity to remember the Queen. We are very grateful to everyone who took part, as well as the army of volunteers who helped out on the night and the event sponsors, Schmidt Eastbourne.”

Events like Starlight Stroll helps St Wilfrid’s Hospice continue to provide vital care to those living in Eastbourne, Hailsham, Heathfield, Uckfield, Seaford and the surrounding areas.

St Wilfrid’s said the event has raised more than £17,800 so far, however there is still time for supporters to send in their sponsorship.

Supporters can also make a donation via the event’s JustGiving page.

