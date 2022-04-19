Eastbourne Mr Men collector features in Channel 4 documentary

A 28-year-old man with autism from Eastbourne who collects Mr Men merchandise has featured on a documentary.

By India Wentworth
Tuesday, 19th April 2022, 12:17 pm

Ben Daly has previously appeared in the news for his Mr Men collection of more than 3,500 items.

Now he’s featured in a Channel 4 documentary ‘Mr Men Has Helped With My Autism’ which can be viewed on YouTube.

Ben would like to turn the former Fort Fun site into a Mr Men and Little Miss museum.

Kate Daly, Ben’s mum, previously told the Herald, “He has been collecting over 25 years now and it has long been his ambition to open something like this within Eastbourne.

“His collection rivals the current Guinness World Record and we intend to break this.”

In the documentary Ben shows off his collection which includes soft toys, books and artwork.

He says in the documentary, “You can use the characters to describe how you feel.

“I know pretty much anything and everything there is to know about the Mr Men and Little Miss. It literally is the world to me.”

