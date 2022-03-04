‘Eastbourne supports Ukraine’ rally to take place this weekend

A rally to share information and to show support for Ukraine is planned to take place in Eastbourne.

The ‘Eastbourne supports Ukraine’ rally will start at 10.30am on Saturday, March 5, by Bankers Corner.

The event has been organised by councillors Jim Murray and Helen Burton.

Mr Murray said, “It is just something that needed to be done. There is no political affiliation.”

The councillor said all parties will be involved and he hopes they can ‘stand united’.

Mr Murray said he has set up the rally to help people understand how they can help.

He said, “Everybody was asking, ‘what can we do to help?’, So what we are looking to do is share the information we have got.”

On the event’s Facebook page, which says 100 people are ‘interested’ in attending, Mr Murray said the rally is for people who would like to show solidarity and find out how they can help.

The councillor said funding is the main need now.

Mr Murray added, “Eastbourne, it has got a lot of cultures in the town.

“We have got a huge amount of different language speakers in the town and we need to all stand together and show that we support everybody going forward.”

The councillor is encouraging people to raise money in whatever way they can - including bake sales and pyjama days at schools.