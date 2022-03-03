Eastbourne translator to help on Ukrainian border

A translator from Eastbourne is heading to the Ukrainian border to offer her help.

Monika Rozwarzewska, from Motcombe Lane, said she will be on the Poland-Ukraine border for around a week to carry out whatever tasks are needed.

The translator, who is originally from Poland, said, “For me it is such a natural thing. When there is such a tragedy, like war, for me it is just something very obvious that I want to help.

“I feel that most people in Poland, I hope all of them, feel this way. We are a country which still remembers the war.

“We still remember the martial law from 1981 when we needed help and were offered that kind of help. I think we know what it is like.”

Miss Rozwarzewska said back in Opole a Ukrainian friend is staying at her flat in Poland.

She said, “She managed to get her family from Odessa to Opole so they are living in my flat now.

“Odessa is in ruins now, which is a shame because it is a beautiful city.”

Miss Rozwarzewska said she has many friends who have been to the border and has relayed their message.

She said, “They are literally flooded with things that are not needed. They don’t even have warehouses to keep it.

“When it comes to things like clothes, blankets and that kind of stuff, they have more than enough of this.

“It has even come to the point where Polish blood donors were asked not to show up anymore because they even have too much blood now.

“They really need things like power banks because in many places there is no electricity.

“Even if they have mobiles they cannot charge them and they cannot keep in touch with anybody.”

Miss Rozwarzewska, who has lived in Eastbourne for two-and-a-half years, said other items needed include nappies, sanitary supplies, torches, matches and pet food.

The Eastbourne resident said she does not want to discourage people from donating.

Miss Rozwarzewska said, “It is absolutely fantastic and people from Ukraine are extremely grateful for all the help they have received.

“In Poland we are also very grateful that other countries are supporting them.”

The former journalist also urged residents to check where they are sending their donations.

Miss Rozwarzewska said, “It is very important before you spend any money to verify what they are doing with this money because unfortunately in any such crisis there are always people who are trying to benefit from it.”

The translator suggested residents donate to Ocalenie Foundation and HumanDoc.

Miss Rozwarzewska said with Polish families, hotels and hostels taking in refugees from Ukraine, many people need financial support.