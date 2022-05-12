Eastbourne woman who signed up Queen in war celebrates 100th birthday

Eastbourne resident Isobel Kennett celebrates her 100th birthday SUS-221005-145018001

Isobel Kennett was born on May 7 1922 in a village called Klowne in Derbyshire.

During World War Two she was in the ATS and in charge of signing up the women who came to join.

And in doing so, she signed up the young Elizabeth Windsor, who was crowned Queen in 1952.

While posted to Winchester, Isobel had a fall and fainted when she met the medical officer, whose name was Bert.

She later married him and the couple settled down in Hampden Park.

For the couple’s 50th wedding anniversary, they celebrated with a helicopter ride, which landed them at Amberley Castle for lunch.

Bert passed away in 2002 aged 92, leaving Isobel and one daughter, Lin.

One of Isobel’s passions was lace making and she was a founder member of the national Lace Society.

She taught many classes in East Sussex and her ladies were known as ‘Kennett’s Klownes’.

Isobel celebrated her 100th birthday with a garden party at her own home with her family and friends.