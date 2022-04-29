Eastbourne community news round up for April - in pictures

If you have similar news you would like to share with us, send an email to [email protected] preferably with a photograph of the event and a few words, as well as the total raised if it is for charity.
Eastbourne Model Railway Society is looking for new members. Since being forced to leave premises at Princes Park, the group has been meeting up at members’ houses. However, they have now found a new home at St Elisabeth’s church hall. If you would like to come along to a meeting or are interested in joining please contact Mick on 01323 641604 or at [email protected] SUS-220429-132003001
Pictured here are sea anglers Steve Kerr from Eastbourne and David Howell from Willingdon receiving prizes at European Open Beach Championship in Yorkshire. David took joint first place with longest flounder (28cm), and the pair came third in the pairs competition, having caught three cod between them. SUS-220429-132240001
Keith O’Brien, who was awarded 25 years of service for tending Eastbourne’s parks and gardens in 1990, passed away on March 21. Daughter Sarah Paine said: "He took pleasure in looking after the Carpet Gardens and particularly enjoyed working at Hampden Park, where he spent most of his years. Even once retired he went on to look after his own garden and other peoples. He was a great Chelsea fan and will be sadly missed by all who knew him." Keith is pictured (left) with mayor Keith Erridge in 1990. SUS-220429-132250001
Willingdon Flower Club held a demonstration on Friday April 1 with demonstrator Maggie Hayes at the helm. The title of her demonstration, Floral Fun and Games , was portrayed in six designs, including a nod to Lego. SUS-220429-132732001