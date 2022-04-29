Eastbourne community news round up for April - in pictures

3.

Keith O’Brien, who was awarded 25 years of service for tending Eastbourne’s parks and gardens in 1990, passed away on March 21. Daughter Sarah Paine said: "He took pleasure in looking after the Carpet Gardens and particularly enjoyed working at Hampden Park, where he spent most of his years. Even once retired he went on to look after his own garden and other peoples. He was a great Chelsea fan and will be sadly missed by all who knew him." Keith is pictured (left) with mayor Keith Erridge in 1990. SUS-220429-132250001