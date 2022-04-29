Eastbourne martial arts club Canton Martial Arts is celebrating its 20th anniversary this year. Due to covid restrictions many of the gradings had been put on hold, but the dojo is back in full swing and the gradings have now been awarded. The dojo was set up by Richard Canton in 2001 and now has more than 250 members of all ages. For details, call 07397776544. SUS-220429-132020001

Eastbourne community news round up for April - in pictures

From a martial arts group’s 20th anniversary and fishing and sailing success to a sponsored read and fundraisers for Ukraine - here is a picture round up of the community news which was printed in the Eastbourne Herald in the month of April.

By Julia Northcott
Friday, 29th April 2022, 1:59 pm

If you have similar news you would like to share with us, send an email to [email protected] preferably with a photograph of the event and a few words, as well as the total raised if it is for charity.

1.

Eastbourne Model Railway Society is looking for new members. Since being forced to leave premises at Princes Park, the group has been meeting up at members’ houses. However, they have now found a new home at St Elisabeth’s church hall. If you would like to come along to a meeting or are interested in joining please contact Mick on 01323 641604 or at [email protected] SUS-220429-132003001

2.

Pictured here are sea anglers Steve Kerr from Eastbourne and David Howell from Willingdon receiving prizes at European Open Beach Championship in Yorkshire. David took joint first place with longest flounder (28cm), and the pair came third in the pairs competition, having caught three cod between them. SUS-220429-132240001

3.

Keith O’Brien, who was awarded 25 years of service for tending Eastbourne’s parks and gardens in 1990, passed away on March 21. Daughter Sarah Paine said: "He took pleasure in looking after the Carpet Gardens and particularly enjoyed working at Hampden Park, where he spent most of his years. Even once retired he went on to look after his own garden and other peoples. He was a great Chelsea fan and will be sadly missed by all who knew him." Keith is pictured (left) with mayor Keith Erridge in 1990. SUS-220429-132250001

4.

Willingdon Flower Club held a demonstration on Friday April 1 with demonstrator Maggie Hayes at the helm. The title of her demonstration, Floral Fun and Games , was portrayed in six designs, including a nod to Lego. SUS-220429-132732001

