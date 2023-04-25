Eastbourne’s Diamond Jubilee lifeboat to be moved to Kent

Eastbourne RNLI’s Diamond Jubilee lifeboat is set to be moved to Kent as the boat is ‘more suited to the service calls there’.

A spokesperson from the RNLI said due to operational needs within the charity Eastbourne’s tamar class lifeboat (Diamond Jubilee) will be moved to Ramsgate as the larger deck capacity of the boat is better suited for the calls that the Kent station receives.

The spokesperson added: "The safety of our volunteer crews and the people who need assistance is the highest priority for the RNLI and this move will allow us to continue saving lives at sea. Before the redeployment takes place all crew will be trained and competent on the incoming class of all-weather boat.”

There will be an all-weather lifeboat coming to Eastbourne when the Diamond Jubilee is redeployed and there will be no change in the station’s operational capability, according to the RNLI spokesperson.

Eastbourne RNLI's Diamond Jubilee lifeboat in Sovereign Harbour (Photo by Jon Rigby)

The RNLI explained that there is no date set yet for the redeployment and that more information will be released nearer the time.

Her Majesty was a patron of the RNLI and a service of dedication was held on the waterfront at Sovereign Harbour as part of the celebrations.

Eastbourne Lifeboat Station was established in 1822 and has been awarded 10 medals for gallantry over the years.

