Famous beer writer Roger Protz to visit Lewes

A famous beer writer will be visiting and speaking at a pub in Lewes next week to promote his award-winning book.

By Frankie Elliott
Tuesday, 30th August 2022, 10:10 am
Updated Tuesday, 30th August 2022, 10:10 am
Roger Protz, who has written more than 20 books on beer, will be speaking at the John Harvey Tavern and promoting his award winning book
Roger Protz, who has written more than 20 books on beer, will be speaking at the John Harvey Tavern and promoting his award winning book – The Family Brewers of Britain – on Friday (September 9) at 4:30pm and Saturday (September 10) at 3:30pm.

The 83-year-old’s book highlights Britain’s family brewers, whose ‘heritage sites’ have evolved over the centuries, maintaining traditional systems of brewing and inspiring local loyalties.

The talks coincide with Heritage Open Days in Lewes, as well as the ‘Independent Family Brewers Beer Festival’ at Harvey’s Brewery.

Both talks are free of charge and Roger will be signing copies of his book, which can be purchased at Harvey’s Brewery Shop.

The writer has edited 24 editions of the annual CAMRA Good Beer Guide and gives talks and tastings at many British beer events – including the Great British Beer Festival.

In 2016 the influential BBC Radio 4 Food Programme devoted an entire edition of the programme to his life and work.

