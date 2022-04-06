Fire breaks out at Bexhill home

firefighters attended the scene in Buckhurst Road just before midnight.

Crews from Bexhill, The Ridge in Hastings and Broak Oak helped put out the fire.

A spokesperson for East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service (ESFRS) said: “We were called at 11.58pm to attend a residential property on Buckhurst Road, Bexhill following reports of a fire.

Fire stock picture.

“Firefighters from Bexhill, Broad Oak and The Ridge attended. On arrival, firefighters found a small fire on the balcony of a residential property.

“Two people had self-evacuated the property. Firefighters used one hose reel jet to extinguish the fire.

“We left the scene at 1.46am. A fire investigation is due to take place later on today (Wednesday, April 6).”