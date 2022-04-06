Fire breaks out at Bexhill home

firefighters attended the scene in Buckhurst Road just before midnight.
A spokesperson for East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service (ESFRS) said: “We were called at 11.58pm to attend a residential property on Buckhurst Road, Bexhill following reports of a fire.
“Firefighters from Bexhill, Broad Oak and The Ridge attended. On arrival, firefighters found a small fire on the balcony of a residential property.
“Two people had self-evacuated the property. Firefighters used one hose reel jet to extinguish the fire.
“We left the scene at 1.46am. A fire investigation is due to take place later on today (Wednesday, April 6).”
More news: Man, 19, dies and two others left with serious injuries in collision on A21 near Robertsbridge