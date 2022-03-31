Fishbourne’s final duck race as Chichester Harbour Conservancy pulls plug on plastic

The conservancy has decided not to hold the race in the future to avoid polluting the harbour water with plastic from the ducks.

Competitors decorated their ducks at Fishbourne Church Hall before the race, then walked down to the starting point at the stream in Fishbourne Meadows.

Everyone was urged to wash their boots before heading to the stream to avoid bringing any contamination or alien species into the stream environment.

The finish line of the duck race

The crowds watched the ducks race along the stream to the finish line, where volunteers caught them.

Prizes were awarded to the first five past the finishing line – and also for the last one through.

The ducks were then free to be taken home for bath time.

Judi Darley, communities officer for Chichester Harbour Conservancy, said: “We were using the ducks we had already in store pre-Covid, waiting for their opportunity to shine.

The Chichester Harbour Conservancy team

“It was a fun and joyful time for all ages! Three members of staff and eight volunteers put on a good show.”

The duck race in action

