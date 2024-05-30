Fly-tipping in Hastings Old Town

Hastings councillor James Bacon has called out fly-tipping in the Old Town

Cllr Bacon reported the dumped mattress in All Saints Street, which has been there across the bank holiday weekend. He said: “If you come across any fly-tipping, litter, graffiti or dog mess in your local area, please don’t forget to report it at www.my.hastings.gov.uk.”

Another resident at Barley Lane, close to Hastings Country Park, reported that a Marks and Spencer shopping trolley had been dumped in her drive-way.

A Council spokesperson said: “The council treats this problem very seriously and will prosecute anyone caught fly-tipping waste. Fly-tipping is a serious criminal offence which carries a fine of up to £50,000 (unlimited if referred to the Crown Court) or an offender can even be sent to prison. It is important to realise that it is also an offence to permit fly-tipping.

"If you discover fly-tipped waste do not touch the waste: fly-tipped waste can be dangerous - it may contain syringes, broken glass, asbestos, toxic chemicals or other hazardous substances.

“Take note of its exact location. Do not disturb the site: there may be evidence that could help identify the culprits and lead to their prosecution.