Fontwell care home donates supplies and £500 to Ukraine aid collection

Staff, residents, relatives and friends of Westergate House care home, in Fontwell, gathered supplies and a donation of £500 towards Aid Collection for Ukraine.

By James Connaughton
Thursday, 31st March 2022, 2:24 pm

The contributions were delivered to a collection point for sorting in readiness for transport to the Polish border as soon as possible.

General manager Paul Middleton-Russell said: “We are thrilled to have gathered so many wonderful donations for such a worthy cause. The response was fantastic.”

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Read More

Read More
Goodwood to host first race of 2022 Air Race World Championship this summer
Staff, residents, relatives and friends of Westergate House care home gathered supplies and a donation of £500 towards Aid Collection for Ukraine

<<< ALSO IN THE NEWS: Festival of Speed 2022: Formula 1 teams coming to Goodwood’s summer celebration of motorsport >>>

SEE ALSO: Mother’s Day arrival for Chichester Cathedral peregrines as first egg of the year is laid

---

For the latest breaking news where you live in Sussex, follow us on Twitter @Sussex_World and like us on Facebook @SussexWorldUK

UkraineSussexTwitter