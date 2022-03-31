Fontwell care home donates supplies and £500 to Ukraine aid collection

The contributions were delivered to a collection point for sorting in readiness for transport to the Polish border as soon as possible.

General manager Paul Middleton-Russell said: “We are thrilled to have gathered so many wonderful donations for such a worthy cause. The response was fantastic.”

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Staff, residents, relatives and friends of Westergate House care home gathered supplies and a donation of £500 towards Aid Collection for Ukraine

<<< ALSO IN THE NEWS: Festival of Speed 2022: Formula 1 teams coming to Goodwood’s summer celebration of motorsport >>>