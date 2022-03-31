Fontwell care home donates supplies and £500 to Ukraine aid collection

The contributions were delivered to a collection point for sorting in readiness for transport to the Polish border as soon as possible.
General manager Paul Middleton-Russell said: “We are thrilled to have gathered so many wonderful donations for such a worthy cause. The response was fantastic.”
---
