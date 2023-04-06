Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
4 hours ago Love Island’s Shaughna Phillips announces she has given birth
1 hour ago David Dickinson to ‘quit’ Dickinson’s Real Deal after 16 years
1 hour ago Covid vaccine now offered to young clinically vulnerable children
2 hours ago 12 year-old arrested on suspicion of murder after woman hit by car
2 hours ago Silvio Berlusconi has leukaemia and in intensive care
4 hours ago Balcony line-up for King Charles’ coronation confirmed - who’s in

Food hygiene ratings in Horsham: How 7 eateries in and around the town fared in March

Food hygiene ratings are one way to choose somewhere to eat in the area, which has many bars, pubs and cafes to explore.

By Ellis Peters
Published 6th Apr 2023, 16:11 BST

In March, a total number of seven eateries were rated and most of the businesses scored five-out-of-five for food hygiene.

See more: Food hygiene ratings in Worthing: How 11 eateries in and around the town fared in March, Food hygiene ratings in Hastings: How 6 eateries in and around the town fared in March, 7 of the cheapest places to live in Sussex, handpicked by an AI chatbot

Here’s a look at the businesses that were rated:

Burgover, 41 Springfield Road, RH12 2PG was graded five-out-of-five by the Food Standards Agency after assessment on March 20.

1. Burgover

Burgover, 41 Springfield Road, RH12 2PG was graded five-out-of-five by the Food Standards Agency after assessment on March 20. Photo: Accredited

D & D Coffee & More, 35 Springfield Court, RH12 1PT was graded five-out-of-five by the Food Standards Agency after assessment on March 14

2. D & D Coffee & More

D & D Coffee & More, 35 Springfield Court, RH12 1PT was graded five-out-of-five by the Food Standards Agency after assessment on March 14 Photo: Accredited

Monte Forte Neapolitan Pizza, 18 East Street, RH12 1HL was graded five-out-of-five by the Food Standards Agency after assessment on March 13

3. Monte Forte Neapolitan Pizza

Monte Forte Neapolitan Pizza, 18 East Street, RH12 1HL was graded five-out-of-five by the Food Standards Agency after assessment on March 13 Photo: Accredited

The Shish, 8 Queen Street, RH13 5AF was graded five-out-of-five by the Food Standards Agency after assessment on March 13

4. The Shish

The Shish, 8 Queen Street, RH13 5AF was graded five-out-of-five by the Food Standards Agency after assessment on March 13 Photo: Accredited

Next Page
Page 1 of 2
Food hygiene ratingsWorthingSussexHastings