Today is National Walking Day and with the weather taking a turn for the better and the school Easter holidays, what better way to celebrate than packing a picnic and heading out with the family?

National Walking Day is every year on the first Wednesday in April and takes place on April 5 this year. For me, every day is a good walking day, though, to be honest!

Here in West Sussex, we have so much to enjoy and I have been making the most of our wonderful landscape in my new series of walks with photos and videos to guide you.

Every one of my walks I have accessed by bus, an important feature for me, so they are not all circular but are all easy to do using public transport.

Elaine Hammond on her Sullington Warren and River Stor walk

I launched the series in January with a walk to Cissbury Ring, an absolute favourite spot on the South Downs for so many people. I love it there! The views are incredible.

For my first walk, I thought it would be a good idea to offer the route in both directions, so you could easily follow it from north or south. This proved quite stressful! So, I'm sorry, this was a one off.

The magical holloway on the walk to Halnaker Hill on the Windmill Trail

It is so wonderful to be able to breathe in the fresh air, stretch your legs and soak up the scenery. My walk to Highdown Hill offers some fabulous views and if you time it right, you can stop off at a lovely pub halfway.

Another walk with incredible views is my trip up to Halnaker Windmill, following The Windmill Trail. This has the added excitement of the magical holloway, too!

Enjoy incredible views from Cissbury Ring and if you are lucky, you will meet some of the New Forest ponies that live wild there

Links to history are always fascinating to discover on a walk and for Doctor Who fans, my walk around Arundel takes in a scene that was featured in the science fiction classic.

If you have issues with mobility or you want to take a pram, the Walk For All route in Bramber is an excellent one. My walk includes it and takes it further, so it really is an option for all.

My most popular walk so far has to be the Ferring circular walk, which offers views, cafés and toilets! This is a great one for bird lovers as it include Ferring Rife, where you are surrounded by birdsong.

Another extremely popular walk has been my trip to Sandgate Park, where you can cross some 'fairy bridges'. There's lots to see on this linear walk.

And if you enjoyed that one, you can continue it with my walk to Sullington Warren. This is a great one to do on its own or to add on to the Sandgate Park walk.

