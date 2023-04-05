National Walking Day is every year on the first Wednesday in April and takes place on April 5 this year. For me, every day is a good walking day, though, to be honest!
Here in West Sussex, we have so much to enjoy and I have been making the most of our wonderful landscape in my new series of walks with photos and videos to guide you.
Every one of my walks I have accessed by bus, an important feature for me, so they are not all circular but are all easy to do using public transport.
I launched the series in January with a walk to Cissbury Ring, an absolute favourite spot on the South Downs for so many people. I love it there! The views are incredible.
For my first walk, I thought it would be a good idea to offer the route in both directions, so you could easily follow it from north or south. This proved quite stressful! So, I'm sorry, this was a one off.
West Sussex walks: Storrington Rise – Cissbury Ring – Findon village, with fabulous views over Worthing and photos and video to guide you
It is so wonderful to be able to breathe in the fresh air, stretch your legs and soak up the scenery. My walk to Highdown Hill offers some fabulous views and if you time it right, you can stop off at a lovely pub halfway.
West Sussex walks: Ferring – Highdown Hill – Angmering, circular walk with fabulous views and pub halfway
Another walk with incredible views is my trip up to Halnaker Windmill, following The Windmill Trail. This has the added excitement of the magical holloway, too!
The Windmill Trail: Circular walk to Halnaker Windmill and Boxgrove Priory via holloway with magical tunnel
Links to history are always fascinating to discover on a walk and for Doctor Who fans, my walk around Arundel takes in a scene that was featured in the science fiction classic.
If you have issues with mobility or you want to take a pram, the Walk For All route in Bramber is an excellent one. My walk includes it and takes it further, so it really is an option for all.
West Sussex walks: River Adur – Downs Link - Bramber Castle, A Walk For All and beyond with photos and video to guide you
My most popular walk so far has to be the Ferring circular walk, which offers views, cafés and toilets! This is a great one for bird lovers as it include Ferring Rife, where you are surrounded by birdsong.
Another extremely popular walk has been my trip to Sandgate Park, where you can cross some 'fairy bridges'. There's lots to see on this linear walk.
West Sussex walk: Warren Hill - Sleepy Hollow - The Sanctuary - Sandgate Park nature walk with photos and videos to guide you
And if you enjoyed that one, you can continue it with my walk to Sullington Warren. This is a great one to do on its own or to add on to the Sandgate Park walk.
West Sussex walk with photos and video: Enjoy Sullington Warren and find the 'dragon' by the River Stor
I hope you enjoy these walks as much as I did. Look out for more walks to come in the series.