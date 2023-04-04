New futuristic ‘street hubs’ – which will provide USB charging, free UK calls, and public WiFi as well as monitoring air quality –have appeared in Worthing.

BT applied last year to remove a number of phone boxes across Worthing and install new high-tech ‘street hubs’ in their place.

The hubs, which were approved by Worthing Borough Council last September, have started to appear across the town, including in Warwick Street and outside the railway station.

They operate like large tablets and the 75inch touch screen can also display adverts which helps the telecomms company pay for the units.

Photo: Eddie Mitchell

A number of features are available including free UK calls; free, 5G enabled, ultra fast, encrypted Wi-Fi; rapid USB charging; an emergency services button; and access to local services.

In-built sensors can measure air quality, noise, and vehicle, cycle and pedestrian traffic. This data can then be shared for free with local planning departments.

According to BT, the hubs are powered with ‘100 per cent renewable, carbon-free energy’.

The company says that the ‘slimmer’ hubs take up less space than phone boxes.

Photo: Eddie Mitchell

BT also offers free advertising space to local councils, community and business groups through the hubs.

A statement from BT last year claimed the hubs will ‘help future proof the high street’, adding: “BT are continuing their commitment to invest and improve in the high street, with one Street Hub at a time, and with that de-cluttering these environments with the associated removal of existing BT phone boxes.

“Digital connectivity is now considered to be a utility, and modern life is increasingly impossible without it.

“Connectivity drives productivity and innovation and is the physical underpinning of a digital nation.

Photo: Eddie Mitchell

“Being connected is fundamental to the success in our modern world and Street Hub provides a cost-free way for communities to get online and take advantage of available opportunities.”

Phone boxes will be removed and replaced from: South Street; Liverpool Road; Brighton Road; Montague Place; Warwick Street; High Street; Broadwater Street.