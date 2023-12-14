Three former Horsham councillors have been conferred one of the district’s highest honours for their outstanding service and dedication.

Christine Costin, Gordon Lindsay and Kate Rowbottom were conferred with the title of Honorary Alderman at an extraordinary meeting of Horsham Distsrict Council yesterday (December 13).

Christine Costin was a member of the council from 1995 to 2023 representing the Trafalgar Ward. She served on the Environmental Services Committee, the Leisure Services Committee, the Licensing Committee, the Planning Committee and the Joint Burials Committee throughout this time.

Gordon Lindsay was a member of the council from 2003 to 2023 representing Southwater South and Shipley Ward. He was Cabinet Member for Finance and Assets from 2010 to 2011, Cabinet Member for Resources from 2013 to 2015 and Cabinet Member for the Local Economy from 2015 and 2019. He also served on the Licensing Committee, Planning Committee North and Planning Committee South.

Horsham District Council chairman David Skipp with former councillors Kate Rowbottom, Christine Costin and Gordon Lindsay

Kate Rowbottom was a member of the Council from 2011 to 2013, representing the Billingshurst Ward. She was the chairman of the council in 2019 and 2022.

She was also the Cabinet Member for Community and Wellbeing from 2015 to 2017 and the Cabinet Member for Housing and Public Protection from 2017 to 2018. She also served on the Governance Committee, Licensing Committee, Standards Committee and Planning Committee South.

Council chairman David Skipp said: “These three individuals had many years of service between them and have contributed massively to the work of this council through their hard work, knowledge and extensive experience, for which we are all exceptionally grateful.

“They have served the council and the people of Horsham district with enormous dedication and the council agreed that they each be honoured by the conferring of the title of Honorary Alderman.”

The Local Government Act 1972 empowers councils to confer the title of Honorary Alderman on persons who have, in the opinion of the council, rendered eminent services as past members of that council, but who are not current councillors.