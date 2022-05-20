Former Eastbourne bank worker cycles 100 miles for late wife

Chris Westcott started his three-day trip along disused railway trails on Monday, May 16.

Mr Westcott said he wanted to raise money, alongside former colleague Linda Homewood, for the MND Association as both their partners had passed away following a battle with the condition.

He added, “We socialised as two couples but sadly and very unusually, both our other halves - my wife Linda and Linda's husband Brynley - passed away from MND, a cruel and wretched illness, within three months of each other in 2020.”

Christ Westcott and Linda Homewood

The NHS said MND is a condition that affects the brain and nerves which causes weakness that gets worse over time.

There is currently no cure for MND, but there are treatments to help reduce the impact it has on a person's daily life, according to the NHS.

Mr Westcott said the pair had participated in a drug trial before their deaths.

He added, “They both felt that they had made a contribution towards understanding this awful illness.

Chris Westcott at the end of his journey through the Peak District

“That is why this is going towards further research into MND.

“Illnesses of the brain are the most difficult to solve.”

The former bank worker said he was ‘thrilled’ to have reached his target of £2,500 – which his former employer Barclays will match.