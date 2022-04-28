Former Eastbourne dental surgery could be converted into a house

White House Dental Clinic used to be based in Langney Road but is now operating in Gildredge Road.

The Langney Road site, which has been vacant for more than three months, will be changed into a four-bed house if plans submitted to Eastbourne Borough Council are approved.

According to planning documents, currently the site is made up of five treatment rooms over three floors – a basement, ground floor, and first floor.

Photo from Google Maps.

If converted, the ground floor would become the kitchen/living area, with two bedrooms on the first floor and two in the basement.

The target determination date is June 15 (reference: 220331).