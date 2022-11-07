Levi Davis has been missing for more than a week, according to another one of his former clubs, Bath Rugby.

Bath Rugby issued an appeal for information on the whereabouts of the winger, who was last seen at a pub in Barcelona, Spain on Saturday, October 29.

The 24-year-old rugby union star made TV appearances on ITV's Celebrity X Factor in 2019 and E4's Celebs Go Dating in 2020.

He was reportedly last seen at The Old Irish Pub in Barcelona.

Former England rugby player Tom Varndell was among those on social media to show their support and urged anyone who has seen Mr Davis to make contact urgently.

On Twitter, Mr Varndell said: "If anyone has seen or heard from Levi Davis in the last two weeks could you please drop me a message asap. Many thanks."

A GoFundMe page has also been set up to cover travel and accommodation costs for Mr Davis’ family and friends, whilst they look for him in Spain.

Levi Davis briefly featured for Worthing Raiders in the 2021/22 season. Photo: Stephen Goodger

The page organiser, Richard Squire, wrote: "Thanks to so many people sharing his image and poster, we've had some possible sightings and need to get his friends and family on the ground in Spain to walk the streets looking for him and follow up on any leads.

“This obviously costs money, so I've set up this page to ask for your help.”

Mr Davis briefly featured for Worthing Raiders in the 2021/22 season before moving to play with London Scottish. It is understood that he lived in Findon Valley, whilst at the club.