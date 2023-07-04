A service station in Eastbourne will be getting an extension after plans were given the green light.

The application from Motor Fuel Group Ltd proposed to extend the sales building at Langney Service Station. It has since been approved conditionally by Eastbourne Borough Council and the extension will create a hot food takeaway section.

The use of the extension will be as a hot food takeaway, to be occupied by ‘Miss Millies’ a fried chicken takeaway company, the proposal also includes plant machinery to be installed.

It was also proposed to replace the existing shopfront with a new aluminium frame with auto-sliding door and a new ATM machine.

An application was approved in January 2023 (reference: 220726) for the erection of a single storey rear extension to the existing sales building. The application has yet to be implemented. This application sought permission for an amended design of the previously approved scheme.

Plans said that the proposed extension would ‘improve the building’s functionality’ and ‘provide an improved shopping environment for customers’.

Planning Officer Chloe Timm said in her report: “There is no objection in principle to the proposed development and making alterations to the building provided it would be designed to a high standard, respect the established character of the area and would not have an adverse effect on the amenity.

"The proposed extension to the existing sales building is not considered to have a detrimental impact on the amenities of the adjoining occupiers or the surrounding area.

"The proposal is for a new hot food takeaway to use the extended part of the building, as part of theplanning application process the Councils Environmental Protection Officer has been consulted in relation to any noise from new plant installed and any odours that may occur from the new use. The environmental protection officer is happy with the details provided and has raised no objection to the proposal.