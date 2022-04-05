Eastbourne mother looks to house Ukrainian refugees in the town

A Ukrainian mother from Eastbourne is looking to help refugees find a home in the town.

Mrs Savvinova said the stress from learning people in her village, including a former schoolmate, had died left her struggling to walk and six kilograms lighter.

Mariia Savvinova is collecting donations for Ukraine and loading them on to a lorry at JWD Removals (Photo by Jon Rigby) SUS-220330-132405008

The mother of two said, “I was walking half-bent but I was continuing to receive donations and sending them to Ukraine. I’ve thought, ‘They [are] feeling worse than me.’

“Today I am feeling much better as I have a purpose.”

The massage therapist said so far she has helped connect one family who are seeking refuge.

She said, “They are already waiting for documents and I have a few families in the process.

“We have a group on Facebook where we put all the information and we have families on there who are looking for sponsors so we are trying to connect them.

“If we can help even one family it is a big deal.”

Mrs Savvinova said she has also been helping a refugee who has come to Eastbourne from Kiev.

The Eastbourne mother, who has family that have fled to Germany, Poland and the Czech Republic, said the woman she has met is helping with donations and translations.

Mrs Savvinova added, “I am trying to stay in connection with those people who have moved here.

“If they know we have each other it will help them to settle a bit and to calm down because I cannot even imagine how they are feeling and they need any support.”