Free Comic Book Day: Gobsmack Comics in Horsham's Swan Walk Shopping Centre to host annual event this weekend

Comic book lovers in Horsham will have the opportunity to collect free comics this Saturday in Swan Walk Shopping Centre.

Gobsmack Comics will be hosting its free Comic Book Day for the first time in two years, when it invites customers to pick up a free comic and raise money for local children's charity - The Springboard Project.

Drew Dewsall, owner of Gobsmack Comics, said: "It's generally one of our busiest days of the year, in terms of sales and giving away free comics. We also use the day to raise money for The Springboard Project, so we ask people who come into the store to donate into one of the charity boxes when they pick up a free comic."

The event, which traditionally runs on the first Saturday in May, sees hundreds of comics sent from the largest comic distributor in the world – Diamond Comic Distributors – including popular editions of DC and Marvel books.

Shop manager Drew has ordered 60-100 copies of each book, and says fans from as far as East Croydon descend on the shop to pick up their free copies, with costumers in the store all day to add to the fun.

Drew said: "It brings in people from all around the area and county. Some of the comics are one-offs, so we get people setting off on road trips to come and collect a rare edition from the shop and pick up as many as they can from other comic shops in the county."

Gobsmack comics has been trading in Swan Walk for 6 years. Before the Covid-19 pandemic, the store ran a Star Wars day in February and a comic book festival in the summer alongside the annual Free Comic Book Day.

Drew said: "I think of this shop like a golden circle, since we have been here we've helped a whole new generation of local people reading comics, especially youngsters. They wouldn't have got into it if we weren't here. They keep us going and we fuel their interest in reading. We've built a good community and I've met a lot of good people through owning this."

Free Comic Book Day starts at 9am and Drew has advised those attending to get there early as he expects all the popular Marvel and DC comics to be snapped up very quickly.

Fans are allowed to take one copy of each book, with any leftover comics donated to schools in the Horsham District area.

To find out more about the event – click here