A chance to sample ‘hot yoga’ is on offer in Horsham this weekend.

Hotpod Yoga is staging free taster classes at its studio in West Street, Horsham, on Saturday (January 13).

Classes take place inside what is described as ‘an immersive cocoon, heated to 37 degrees, with glowing lights, calming scents and relaxing beats. It immediately transports you a million miles from the everyday.’

Over the day, the studio team will be teaching four classes with a choice of times to suit all schedules and all levels of experience including beginners.

Free taster sessions of 'hot yoga' are being held in Horsham on Saturday (January 13)

Each class follows a ‘vinyasa flow’ style of yoga – a style characterised by stringing postures together, seamlessly stretching muscles.

Anyone who wants to book a free class can download the Hotpod Yoga App and select Horsham as their location. For those unable to join the free classes on Saturday, there will also be an introductory offer of 14 days unlimited yoga for £20 available.

The owners of Hotpod Yoga Horsham – Sarah Wyatt and Marina Mikus – met five years ago when dropping off their children at the school gate. They became friends through their shared love of fitness.

Sarah was a wedding dress designer in London, and Marina worked in PR, but they were both feeling ready for a career change. After discovering the benefits of Hotpod Yoga, they were both hooked.

“The amazing benefits we felt from the practice were mentally and physically life-changing,” they said. “Hotpod had such a different approach, it was welcoming to all levels, and we never worried about how we look or perform in class.”

They say that a study by researchers at Massachusetts General Hospital in the US, found that regular hot yoga classes are an effective treatment for symptoms of depression.

“The physical and mental benefits of yoga are innumerable. Aside from providing a challenging workout it helps us release stress and anxiety, promoting clarity of mind, better focus and increased energy and alertness. It’s about an all-round greater sense of well being.”

