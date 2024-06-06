Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Fresh plans are being drawn up to convert an iconic Horsham building into flats.

A company called Atlantis Horsham wants to change the use of the RSA insurance company building at St Mark’s Court in Chart Way from offices to 195 flats.

It has outlined its proposals to Horsham Disctrict Council under ‘permitted development’ rules.

But the RSA maintains that it plans to stay in Horsham where its Chart Way address is listed as its UK headquarters. A spokesperson said: “RSA is committed to maintaining a presence in Horsham, we’re currently evaluating our requirements and looking at what is the best future solution for colleagues, customers, partners and all other stakeholders.”

The RSA insurance company building at St Mark's Court in Chart Way, Horsham

It is understood that following a number of business changes, RSA staff now occupy just half of the large five-storey Chart Way building which is in two blocks extending over Albion Way. The company’s lease on the building is due to expire in 2025.

Previous plans have been made to convert the offices into flats but have not gone ahead. The previous proposals were for 148 flats, another for 68 dwellings and another for 203 flats.

The latest proposals from Atlantis Horsham involve creating 173 one-bedroom flats and 22 two-bedroom flats.

The office block has a number of basement and lower ground parking places and Atlantis says it would provide 100 new cycle stands at lower ground level.