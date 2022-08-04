This Saturday (August 6), families are invited to come along to the fire station in Ifield Avenue for some fun and fire safety during the summer holidays.
The station is hosting an open day which will see firefighters running a series of displays, including road traffic collision demonstrations and ladder climbs, as well as being on hand to answer any questions people may have about fire safety.
The event will run from 10am until 5pm.
Station Manager Steve Burns said: “This is a great opportunity for visitors to get an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at the fire station and find out more about the work that their local firefighters carry out.”