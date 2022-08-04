Fun for all the family at Crawley Fire Station this weekend

Firefighters in Crawley are looking forward to throwing open the fire station doors and welcoming the local community back for the first time since the pandemic.

By Ellis Peters
Thursday, 4th August 2022, 11:19 am

This Saturday (August 6), families are invited to come along to the fire station in Ifield Avenue for some fun and fire safety during the summer holidays.

The station is hosting an open day which will see firefighters running a series of displays, including road traffic collision demonstrations and ladder climbs, as well as being on hand to answer any questions people may have about fire safety.

The event will run from 10am until 5pm.

Fun for all the family at Crawley Fire Station this weekend

Station Manager Steve Burns said: “This is a great opportunity for visitors to get an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at the fire station and find out more about the work that their local firefighters carry out.”

See more: Wakehurst in Ardingly reveals 11 dazzling light installations for Glow Wild 2022, Popular Crawley DJ hanging up his decks to start new life in Thailand, Crawley Borough Council encourages residents to take a walk in their local park for ‘Love Parks Week’

Safety concerns after arson attack at Crawley flats, Crawley's County Mall purchased by property, construction and hospitality specialists Arora Group

Crawley Borough Council