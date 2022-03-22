Fundraiser set up for Midhurst family following fire

A justgiving page has been set up to support a Midhurst support following a house fire at her property. SUS-220322-135148001

The page was set up to support Terri Chenier who lost most of her household possessions following an electrical fire at her home.

The aim of the page is to provide essentials to Terri and her young family following the fire

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The page, as of Tuesday, March 22, has reached 90 per cent of its £1,000 goal.

On the justgiving page it said: “On March 17th, a terrible electrical fire happened in this family’s home, causing them to lose everything they have.

“Terri is a mum to 3 children aged 13, 3 and 9 months. As well as this she is a dedicated care worker and has been a back bone to many throughout the pandemic.

“She is very hardworking and always puts others before herself. Her family are her world, and now all the possessions she and her children own are gone!

“Please donate anything you can, no matter how little (or much!) as anything will be greatly appreciated to help get this family back on their feet and allow them to be able to buy basic essentials like clothing, toiletries, food and comforts they need.

“It would be amazing to be able to give something back to Terri and her children to try and ease this extremely difficult time they are facing.

“Thank you for reading and please be kind enough to donate.”

If you would like to donate visit https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/terri-chenier?utm_term=bGqE79y7V&fbclid=IwAR1Je8zyTwgc8fw7YRah1L23tc19wOsC6TzGE1NVt2OqzrKaVEO-53t1gks