A decision will be made on the future of Lidl in Horley at Reigate and Banstead Borough Council’s Planning Committee in the coming days.

Lidl GB’s long-term future in Horley could be secured soon, as a planning decision is expected on proposals for a new discount supermarket at committee on Tuesday 25th July.

Lidl is proposing a new larger discount supermarket at the Air Balloon site off Brighton Road in Horley. The scheme would secure the future of Lidl in the town, replacing the outdated and no longer fit-for-purpose store on Victoria Road. By investing in a new modern store, Lidl aims to significantly improve the shopping experience for local customers and deliver even more of their high-quality produce at the best value.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Not only would the plans represent significant investment in Horley, but if approved would also seek to provide around 15 additional jobs for the local community. In addition, proposals for the new store include enhanced facilities that are currently missing from the existing store, such as dedicated customer toilets and baby changing, solar panels on the roof providing sustainable power to the store, a larger carpark with more disabled and parent and child bays along with electric vehicle charging spaces.

Future of Lidl in Horley set to be decided next week at council meeting. Photo: Lidl

The planning meeting follows Lidl’s detailed community consultation which saw almost 2,000 residents show their support for Lidl’s plans. This is 91.53% of those who responded to a recent leaflet which was delivered across Horley. Residents backed Lidl’s plans which they say would improve on the current site, reduce regular vehicle trips out of town, and would secure Lidl’s much-needed presence in Horley.

Despite this, however, and the fact that key matters like highways, retail impact and store design have been approved, planning officers have recommended the new store plans for refusal. Lidl has worked closely with officers to address concerns and have amended the external materials of the store from white cladding panels to brick with contrasting red brick piers and plinth to be in keeping with the local area.

Lidl is therefore calling on residents to ensure their voices are heard ahead of the Reigate and Banstead Borough Council’s Planning Committee meeting on Tuesday 25th July at 7:30pm, by submitting their support onto the planning file through visiting the Council’s planning portal and searching for: 22/01400/F.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lidl GB’s Regional Head of Property, Adam Forsdick, said: “We have sought to work constructively with the Council throughout the planning process to address any concerns and are of course disappointed that planning officers have recommended the application for refusal. However, we are delighted by the feedback from residents so far, with over 90% making their support for a new Lidl store loud and clear. We hope the Planning Committee will listen to the opinions of residents which clearly indicates that there is significant support for the future of Lidl in Horley, delivering even more of our discount offering and an improved shopping experience.”