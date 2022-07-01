According to CAGNE, anger has been growing towards FASIS, as Gatwick Airport targets new flight paths over new communities, especially those in rural locations.

Airspace modernisation, or FASIS, is the Goverment’s plan to update the airspace’s structural design, changing how the systems on which it runs work, and using new technology to improve how air traffic is managed.

CAGNE believes this is a good time to help all communities to understand the ramifications of FASIS, on both house values and communities’ wellbeing.

The group says it has argued with Gatwick Airport management, government, the Civil Aviation Authority, local authorities, and members of parliament, that the FASIS process to date ‘is not fair to all communities’.

CAGNE said: “It benefits the Gatwick Airport management to keep things secret for now, and simply be selective in its engagement, while seeking growth and greater profits.

"They only consult some of those currently overflown and local authorities that have a vested interest in Gatwick’s greater profits.”

CAGNE predict the emergence of more noise groups, with more anger towards Gatwick Airport and the government, due to the FASIS process.

The group said: “The proposals in FASIS are about benefiting shareholders and the flyer, making airspace ready for modern-day flying, freeing up airspace to benefit growth, and automating air traffic control for efficiency, resilience and saving CO2.

“CAGNE, like environmentalists, question the CO2 savings – ‘more planes will emit more CO2’. And ask ‘what about the NOx, PM2.5 particles (that cause health issues) and soot’, that account for far more harmful pollution than carbon alone?"

Gatwick Airport have been apprached for a comment.

CAGNE has held two events so far this year - Understanding the airspace above your home and the future of airspace – on June 15 and 22.

The third event will take place between 6-7pm on July 6.

