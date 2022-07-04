Gatwick Airport: easyJet's chief operating officer resigns due to mass flight cancellations

The airline said about 24 flights a day from Gatwick would be cancelled between Saturday, May 28 and Monday, June 6.

The airline said Peter Bellew had resigned ‘to pursue other business opportunities’ and wished him well.

In a statement, easyJet said: "Peter Bellew has resigned as Chief Operating Officer to pursue other business opportunities and in the meantime is committed to ensuring a smooth transition.”

The news comes after a swathe of cancellations and delays in recent weeks for EasyJet, affecting a huge number of passengers travelling to and from Gatwick airport.

Announcing Mr Bellew's resignation, easyJet chief executive Johan Lundgren said it was ‘absolutely focused on delivering a safe and reliable operation this summer’.

Mr Lundgren announced David Morgan would take on the role of interim chief operations officer and provide ‘strong leadership for the airline this summer’.

Johan Lundgren said: “I would like to thank Peter for his hard work and wish him well. Everyone at easyJet remains absolutely focused on delivering a safe and reliable operation this summer.

“I am pleased that Operations will be in the very capable hands of David Morgan who can move seamlessly into this role having previously led the operation, as interim Chief Operating Officer, throughout 2019.