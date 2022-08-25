GCSE results: Claremont Senior School in East Sussex sees another year of 'excellent' grades

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The school in Bodiam said more than 40 per cent of all grades being awarded were 9-7 (A** - A) and the overall pass rate was 92 per cent.

Ed Dickie, headteacher of Claremont Senior School, said: “We are absolutely thrilled for the students in this year group, who have excelled across the board.

"We are showing time and again that Claremont School enables children to achieve their full potential, whatever their forte. The most academic students are achieving excellent grades while others are achieving in a way that opens up a world of opportunities for themselves in the sixth form.”

Claremont Senior School students with their results

Stand-out performances this year came from Caleb Moore and Ania Muntean, who both achieved an average grade of 8.4, Kyra Sharma and Sam Corrigan who averaged 8.3 and Will Edwards and Cole McKenzie who both averaged 8.2, the school said.

Claremont Senior School added there were strong performances in mathematics, in particular where 20 per cent of students achieved a grade 9.

Drama students also performed very strongly, with 70 per cent achieving a grade 7 or better.

Mr Dickie added: “Perhaps the most important statistic to emerge from this cycle is Claremont’s 'value added' score. Students are consistently achieving above and beyond what might have been expected of them.

"This is all the more impressive given the backdrop of a pandemic that this cohort has had to work through. Both staff and students have reason to feel very proud of their achievements.”

