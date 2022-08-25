GCSE results: Claverham Community College in Battle sees 'extremely pleasing' set of grades

Paul Swatton, principal, said the students had had a ‘very difficult two years’ of disruption caused by the pandemic.

He said: “We are delighted to report that students and staff at the college are able to celebrate an extremely pleasing set of results from this year’s external examinations. Once again, our students have done themselves, their community and our school proud.

“It goes without saying that this success has been achieved against the residual impact of the pandemic.

"We must not underestimate the additional pressures and anxieties which have been experienced by this cohort of students. The resilience and positivity displayed by these young people despite the uncertainty surrounding how the examinations would be held, their content and the way they would be graded is a credit to them all.

"These results are a culmination of five years of hard work supported by high quality teaching and the outstanding work of our dedicated teams of pastoral and support staff. Obviously, we are grateful for all the assistance and encouragement.

“We are extremely happy with the results achieved by this year group, they reflect the college’s sustained and ongoing desire for improvement.

"Many of our students have, on their way to attaining individual success, made excellent progress from their KS2 starting points. All this has been achieved despite the unique challenges posed by the disruption and turbulence of the last two years.

“We are very proud of all our young people, especially with the challenges that they have had to face over their time in this journey to take their GCSEs. I would like to thank all of the teachers and staff for their hard work, dedication and outstanding pastoral care, and our parents and families for their support.

"We would like to wish all of our leavers the best of luck as they move on to the next stage of their lives. The values and attitudes they have displayed over the last two years should equip them well for the future.

"We would also like to extend our thanks to the parents and families of these students, the encouragement and assistance they have provided has been invaluable.”

1. JPBOnews-02-09-22-claverham-battle-gcses-3-SSXupload.jpg Claverham students collected their results today Photo: Contributed Photo Sales

2. JPBOnews-02-09-22-claverham-battle-gcses-1-SSXupload.jpg Claverham students collected their results today Photo: Contributed Photo Sales

3. JPBOnews-02-09-22-claverham-battle-gcses-7-SSXupload.jpg Claverham students collected their results today Photo: Contributed Photo Sales

4. JPBOnews-02-09-22-claverham-battle-gcses-2-SSXupload.jpg Claverham students collected their results today Photo: Contributed Photo Sales