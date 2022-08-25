Edit Account-Sign Out
GCSE results: 'Lots of tears and joy' as Bexhill Academy students get top grades

Bexhill Academy students celebrated getting top GCSE results today (Thursday, August 25).

By Richard Gladstone
Thursday, 25th August 2022, 2:29 pm

A spokesperson for the school said there was a ‘real buzz’ with ‘lots of tears and joy’.

The spokesperson said: “On behalf of our staff and governing board we commend our students and wish them all the very best for their next steps. Despite the significant challenges over the last two years and the uncertainty posed by the pandemic and online learning, they have delivered and achieved excellent results.

"We are particularly pleased with the significant number of higher grades students have achieved, demonstrating their commitment to being their very best and aiming high.

Students who have achieved exceptional results and the highest progress grades are: Milo C. Anvita K. Logan S-M. Evie R. Thandi M. Tamara E and Oliver G-H with all or mainly grade 9 in their subjects. Billy W. Aimee M. and Milly F. also achieved exceptional progress and results due to their impressive commitment.”

Bexhill Academy students with their GCSE results

Bexhill Academy students with their GCSE results

Photo: Contributed

Bexhill Academy students with their GCSE results

Bexhill Academy students with their GCSE results

Photo: Contributed

Bexhill Academy students with their GCSE results

Bexhill Academy students with their GCSE results

Photo: Contributed

Bexhill Academy students with their GCSE results

Bexhill Academy students with their GCSE results

Photo: Contributed

