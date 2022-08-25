GCSE results: 'Lots of tears and joy' as Bexhill Academy students get top grades

A spokesperson for the school said there was a ‘real buzz’ with ‘lots of tears and joy’.

The spokesperson said: “On behalf of our staff and governing board we commend our students and wish them all the very best for their next steps. Despite the significant challenges over the last two years and the uncertainty posed by the pandemic and online learning, they have delivered and achieved excellent results.

"We are particularly pleased with the significant number of higher grades students have achieved, demonstrating their commitment to being their very best and aiming high.

“Students who have achieved exceptional results and the highest progress grades are: Milo C. Anvita K. Logan S-M. Evie R. Thandi M. Tamara E and Oliver G-H with all or mainly grade 9 in their subjects. Billy W. Aimee M. and Milly F. also achieved exceptional progress and results due to their impressive commitment.”

