GCSE results: Students 'should wear their achievement as a generational badge of honour', Hastings principal says

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Liam Collins, principal of Ark Alexandra, made the remark after students collected their results.

Notable success of students gaining 9-7 (A** to B) in eight or more subjects include Hal Banks, who gained 9s in biology, chemistry, physics and geography and 8s in English language, English literature, maths and Spanish.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The school said Louis Clark Finn put in a huge number of hours on the Seneca learning platform, which paid off with all 9s in his triple science and excellent results in all his other subjects.

Leah Thorogood and Louis Clark Finn

Louis achieved four 9s, two 8s and two 7s. Leah Thorogood achieved one 9 and four 8s.

The school said Baxter Havbro achieved four 7s and three 6s and Ebony Hutton-Mitchell achieved two 9s, three 8s, three 7s and one 6.

Ark Alexandra added that Tilly Matilda Luck overcame some challenges and was thrilled with her results, which were better than she expected. Tilly achieved two 8s, three 7s and two 6s.

Other notable mentions included Amy Francis, Daisy Histead, Grace Turnbull, Rhiana Lenzi, Kitty Burgoyne, Hannah Foster, Astrid Kemsley-Buton and Tawana Matiza who all achieved results on average two grades higher than expected.

Tawana Matiza

Principal Liam Collins said: "If there was ever a cohort of Year 11s who deserved congratulations on their GCSE and BTEC results, it is undoubtedly the class of 2022 who received their grades today.

"No group of students in post-war Britain has suffered a more disrupted education than they have. The Covid pandemic left ineradicable marks on their schooling. It disrupted their teaching and disturbed their study and their exams.

"It also had an often traumatic impact on their home lives, those of their families and friends, and their development into young adults. We are so proud of their hard work and resilience. They should wear their achievement as a generational badge of honour."

Last Thursday (August 18). the principal of Ark Alexandra praised A-level students for ‘succeeding through adversity’ as they collected their results.

Baxter Havbro

Hal Banks

Tilly Matilda Luck