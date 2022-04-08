Get a free pair of slippers with your Sunday roast at this Bognor Regis pub

In an effort to encourage the nation to kick back and relax, national pub chain Hungry Horse is giving away 5,000 pairs of limited edition slippers to diners across its pubs nationwide, including at The Martlets in Aldwick Road, Bognor Regis.

From 12pm this Sunday (April 10), the first 20 guests in each pub to request a pair of 'Sunday Slippers' from staff as they order their food will receive a pair of the Hungry Horse branded slippers, free of charge.

The slippers were designed to mark the relaunch of the pub's classic Sunday dishes. Rob Calderbank, Business Unit Director at Hungry Horse said: “Before the pandemic, our homes were a haven away from daily commitments like work and school. Now, they have transformed into the places we work, educate, exercise and much more.

The Martlets, in Bognor Regis. Image credit: Google Maps

“This has made us more appreciative of home comforts than ever before, with many people now accustomed to spending more time at home.

“At Hungry Horse, we’re big on getting together, and our pubs are a home away from home for so many of our guests. That’s why Sundays for us is about people embracing their home comforts and relaxing, while enjoying a meal out with their friends or family.

“We’re so excited to launch the new Sunday Slippers across the UK – simply head into your local Hungry Horse on the 10th of April and speak to a team member to grab your pair!”